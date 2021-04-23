Priyanka Choppra Jonas Image Credit: Instagram/PriyankaJonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is far away from her native country India and is filming in London , but that doesn’t mean that she isn’t keeping them in her prayers and doing her bit to help out.

India is being crippled by a fierce second wave of COVID-19 with several cities buckling under pressure and death tolls rising every day.

On Friday, she shared an image of her with her dog Gino sending virtual hugs. The ‘Quantico’ star has also been sharing multiple updates about health and hospital facilities.

“Sending a virtual hug,” she captioned her post with ‘emotional’, ‘red heart’ and ‘fingers crossed’ emoji. The actress is currently in London filming for 'Citadel', starring Richard Madden. She has been in the United Kingdom for the last three months.

But her filming hasn't stopped her from being philanthropic. Chopra has been consistently posting about verified COVID information that may help her millions of followers. The 'Sky Is Pink' actor has also been re-tweeting informative posts about those in COVID-19 distress and are seeking urgent help. Along with posting COVID-19 resource contact details, the former Miss World has been posting about hospital beds that are available in cities across India.

While a section of Bollywood stars has chosen to travel out of India during the pandemic, there's a good majority of talents who are doing their bit to help out. Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been consistently posting distress messages to help out her countrymen. Actor Sonu Sood, now considered a saviour for millions of Indians, has been at the forefront of helping those in COVID-19 distress by arranging hospital beds and cylinders.