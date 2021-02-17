An heir is born! ‘Game of Thrones’ actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are now parents to a baby boy.
The pair, who are known for playing on-screen lovers Ygritte and Jon Snow on the hit fantasy show, were photographed by Page Six while out and about in London with their child in tow.
According to reports on Tuesday, Harington’s publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the birth saying the parents are “very very happy!”
Leslie and Harington, both 34, started dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of ‘Game of Thrones’ and got married in June 2018.
They were wed at the idyllic Rayne Church, close to the 900-year-old Wardhill Castle in northeast Scotland, which is owned by Leslie’s family. A number of their ‘Game of Thrones’ co-stars were in attendance including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke.
Apart from his role in ‘Game of Thrones’, Harington has also starred in series ‘Criminal’ and the movie ‘The Death & Life of John F. Donovan’. He is also set to star as Black Knight in the Marvel superhero movie ‘Eternals’.
Leslie first gained fame for starring in ‘Downton Abbey’. She was also in three seasons of the political drama ‘The Good Fight’.