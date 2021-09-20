Director Andy Muschietti has teased a new image from ‘The Flash’, which teases the appearance of Batman in the film.
In the image shared, Michael Keaton’s Batman suit has been given a Barry Allen makeover, complete with the red colour and The Flash’s lightning bolt streaking through the caped crusader’s emblem.
The DCEU’s solo Flash movie has been in the works for years ever since Ezra Miller first joined the franchise as Barry Allen. However, due to several reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic and creative issues resulted in the superhero film finding itself placed on the backburner until now.
With Muschietti at the helm, the movie is currently expected to open in theatres in November 4, 2022, with Keaton and Ben Affleck both returning to reprise their role as Batman. How that’s going to work exactly is anybody’s guess.
‘The Flash’ film will also introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl, while Golden Globe nominee Ron Livingston has also been cast to replace Billy Crudup as Henry Allen.