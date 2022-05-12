Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen has been riding a wave of popularity thanks to her long-running role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, she once felt that the contract hindered her career a bit as she went from being typecast as an indie actress to a superhero star.
“I started to feel frustrated,” she told the New York Times in a new interview. “I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it.”
Olsen, who is the younger sister of the famous twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, has starred in big-budget MCU productions such as the recently released ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and the award-winning series ‘WandaVision’. Because of her commitments, she missed out on a role in the 2015 black comedy ‘The Lobster’.
“It [Marvel] took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member,” Olsen said. “And this is me being the most honest.”
Olsen made her debut in the MCU with 2015’s ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’. She then featured in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and 2018’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’.
Prior to cementing her place in the massive superhero franchise, 33-year-old Olsen was known for starring in smaller productions such as her debut movie, 2011’s indie thriller ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’.
Her next project will see her return to the non-MCU world, with crime drama mini-series ‘Love and Death’. In it, Olsen will play real-life killer Candy Montgomery, a homemaker who killed her friend Betty Gore with an axe in 1980.