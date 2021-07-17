We don’t know about the hierarchy of power, but the fate of DC films might indeed be changing.
Dwayne Johnson has tweeted out that his eagerly awaited new film ‘Black Adam’ has wrapped filming.
“That a wrap on BLACK ADAM Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second. Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing.”
For those not unfamiliar with ‘Black Adam’ lore: Thousands of years before Billy Batson became Captain Marvel, the wizard Shazam selected another for the role. Teth-Adam, aka “Mighty Adam,” was a hero at first. But then absolute power corrupted absolutely. He became Black Adam, and was exiled by Shazam for millenia.
Newly returned, he swears vengeance on Shazam.
‘Black Adam’ also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.
Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson alongside Emily Blunt in Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’, out in the UAE on July 29, directs.
Current schedule has Black Adam hitting theatres on July 29, 2022.