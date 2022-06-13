The UAE’s Media Regulatory Office has announced that the animated film ‘Lightyear’, which was scheduled for release on June 16 across UAE cinemas, has not been licensed for public screening due to its violation of the country’s media content standards.
The office further confirmed that all films screened in cinemas across the country are subject to follow-up and evaluation before the date of screening to the public to ensure the safety of the circulated content according to the appropriate age classification.
The Angus MacLane directorial presents the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the space ranger from the ‘Toy Story’ films in this spin-off. The new film tells the story of Buzz as a young astronaut who, after being marooned on a hostile planet with his commander and crew, tries to find a way back home through space and time, while also confronting a threat to the universe’s safety.
Hollywood star Chris Evans lends his voice to Buzz, with Keke Palmer voicing Izzy Hawthorne, James Brolin as Emperor Zurg and Taika Waititi as Mo Morrison.
Aside from the UAE, news reports futher state that Egypt will also not screen ‘Lightyear’ with other Gulf countries expected to follow suit based on objections over a particular scene in the movie.
Following news of the UAE halting the screening of ‘Lightyear’ several people also took to social media and lauded the move.