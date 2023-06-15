You’re in luck if you’re in the mood for hearty laughter.

The American stand-up comedian, actor, filmmaker and podcaster Bill Burr — often known as the superstar comedian — is visiting Abu Dhabi and will perform at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island on September 1.

Details about his gig aren’t public yet, but if his repertoire is anything to go by, get ready to laugh at all facets of life.

Ticket presales begin June 16 at 12pm, and a general on-sale will start on June 19 at 12pm. Additional details are available on the website of livenation and billburr.com/tour

Bill Burr — who told 'People' magazine in a recent interview that he draws on his life with wife Nia Renée Hill for much of his comedy — is regularly rated among the top funny people in the world. He received a Grammy nomination for his album, 'Bill Burr: Paper Tiger', and an Emmy nomination for outstanding actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for, 'Bill Burr Presents: Immoral Compass'.

He has captivated audiences worldwide with his quick wit, dark humour and unique storytelling. Observational comedy and black comedy are also his forte.

His famous comedy specials include 'You People Are All The Same', 'I'm Sorry You Feel That Way', 'Walk Your Way Out' and 'Paper Tiger'. Bill Burr's also known for the Netflix animated sitcom 'F is for Family', which he created, co-wrote and voiced its lead character. He recently became the first comedian ever to perform at the legendary Fenway Park.

Bill Burr, 55, has had a role to play in many hit TV shows over the last few decades.

He was there in 'Breaking Bad', in a role that seemed in contrast to his on-stage persona. In addition, he has starred in 'The Mandalorian' and 'The King of Staten Island'.