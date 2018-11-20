“He said, ‘You know, I could not accept the fact that your older son was referring to his father as daddy. That’s what my son calls me,’” Tyson said. “And I thought to myself, ‘My God. My God.’ It was those kinds of experiences as I went across the country promoting Souder that made me realise that I, Cicely Tyson, could not afford the luxury of being an actress. There were some issues that I definitely had to address and I chose my profession as my platform.”