Chrissy Teigen. Image Credit: Supplied

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has paid tribute to her late son Jack a year after her pregnancy loss in September last year.

“a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to,” Teigen wrote on Instagram alongside a heart wrenching image of her in a hospital bed with husband John Legend by her side.

“i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever,” she added.

The post was shared on National Sons Day in the US, and Teigen had also shared a special note for her other son, three-year-old Miles. Teigen and Legend also have a daughter, five-year-old Luna.

Teigen had been open about her pregnancy struggles with her third child. When she experienced the miscarriage in September after doctors diagnosed her with a partial placental abruption, she was also candid about the loss and shared pictures from the hospital.

“To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” Teigen wrote at the time.

The model was heavily criticised for apparently sharing too much about the life-changing moment, however, Teigen defended herself in an essay posted on Medium.

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos,” she wrote. “How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”