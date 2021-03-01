Model has been open about her pregnancy loss on social media

Chrissy Teigen Image Credit: instagram.com/chrissyteigen

Model and social media star Chrissy Teigen had a sarcastic reply for a person who accused her of using her miscarriage to gain popularity.

Teigen had posted about watching the movie ‘Baby Mama’, which stars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, when she got the mean comment.

“Watching Baby Mama again and Tina and Amy are just such an incredible pairing, always. They’re not on here but someone tell them that if they’re lookin’ for a ménage I got a tricycle,” Teigen tweeted.

One person responded: “So glad you’ve stopped using your terrible miscarriage as a means to keep promoting yourself.”

To which Teigen said: “Anything to please you, Katie.”

The cookbook author documented her difficult pregnancy and eventual loss of son Jack on September 30 on social media, letting people in on the tragic journey. She has two children with husband, singer John Legend.

Actress Patricia Arquette showed her support by tweeting under the post: “This is intentionally cruel and ignorant.”

Actress Jameela Jamil told the commenter to “delete this.”

Following her miscarriage, Teigen faced criticism on social media for posting candid pictures from the hospital room and showing her most raw side. In an essay, she explained her reasoning behind it all.

“I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was. I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them,” she wrote. “...I knew I needed to know of this moment forever... And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”

She also said that she didn’t care what people thought of her.