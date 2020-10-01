Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Image Credit: TNS

Following a difficult pregnancy that she documented on social media, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen revealed she has lost her third child.

In a message posted on Instagram on October 1, Teigen wrote: “To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

The heartbreaking images she also shared show her in the hospital with her husband, singer John Legend, 41. The couple, who got married in 2013, have two children together — Luna and Miles. Teigen, 34, had been actively posting on social media about her pregnancy and its complications. Prior to the miscarriage, she had been admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles for bleeding. "I’m about halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for about a month, maybe a little bit less than a month," she had said at the time, mentioning that she had a weak placenta.