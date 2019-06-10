Chris Hemsworth poses for a picture during a photocall for the film "Men in Black: International" ahead of its Russian premiere, in Moscow, Russia June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina Image Credit: REUTERS

Actor Chris Hemsworth says he holds India in a special place in his heart, and was the inspiration when naming his daughter.

“My wife [Elsa Pataky] spent lot of time in India and that was where the name originally came from,” Hemsworth said during promotions for his movie ‘Men in Black: International’ in Bali.

Apart from daughter India Rose, Hemsworth shares twin sons Sasha and Tristan with Pataky.

Hemsworth was in Ahmedabad and Mumbai last year to shoot for his Netflix project ‘Dhaka’.

“I love the place and the people. Shooting there... there were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people.

“After every take [when the director] called ‘cut’, there was a loud cheer. We felt like rock stars in a stadium. But the warmth and support we got while shooting there, no matter how disruptive we were to their daily lives, it was so good. People were so positive. I have huge appreciation to that,” Hemsworth said.

What about working in Indian movies?