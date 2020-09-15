Captain America star Chris Evans wants to turn his accidental explicit photo leak incident into a public service announcement.
Evans took to Twitter to break his silence after accidentally sharing a private photo, and used it as an opportunity to boost voter turnout for the upcoming US presidential election.
“Now that I have your attention. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” the 39-year-old star wrote on Twitter, his first comment since the slip up on Saturday.
Evans became a trending topic on Saturday when he accidentally shared a private picture on Instagram Stories. He was quick to delete it.
Evans’ younger brother, Scott Evans, joked about his brother’s social media gaffe while Mark Ruffalo and Chrissy Teigen tried to comfort the actor over the blunder.
“@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining,” joked Ruffalo.