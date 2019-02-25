When I started on the process with this film, there were only a few avenues that one could go, and those questions are really commercial questions because the authenticity would always butt heads with this idea of, “Does that affect the capacity for the film to reach an audience in the West?” In the meantime, Netflix arrives with a whole other way of accessing and engaging people. So being able to put the film into a limited release but at the same time allow it to reach a global audience is a kind of wonderful development for a film like this. That’s what I loved about ‘Roma’. I loved the fact that people have reference points now in a way that they just never did. They couldn’t have a conversation about something as detailed and nuanced as the specifics of Mexico in the 1970s with anybody and now they really can. They have a place to start a conversation, and that’s a big kind of cultural change and has an impact. Having a wider, more informed idea of the world is this very, very powerful possibility.