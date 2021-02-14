Looks like Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel has found her next adversary as she gets ready to square off against Zawe Ashton.
The ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ actress has been roped in to play the big bad in ‘Captain Marvel 2’, set to be directed by Nia DaCosta (‘Candyman’), reports Deadline.
However, there are no details as yet to exactly which Marvel villain she will portray and folks at Marvel Studios are yet to confirm the hire.
Megan McDonnell, a story editor on the Disney+ series ‘WandaVision’, has written the script for the sequel, with ‘Ms Marvel’ star Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, who stars as Monica Rambeau in ‘WandaVision’, also on board to star.
While in true Disney style no details about the plot have been revealed as yet, we know that the sequel will be set in the present, unlike the original film.
‘Captain Marvel 2’ is set to release on November 11, 2022.