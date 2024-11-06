Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the launch of comprehensive initiatives and programmes to effectively support and strengthen the Emirati family.

On Wednesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed attended part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings held in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of over 500 leaders and officials from federal and local entities.

The President attended a dedicated session on 'Building the Emirati Family,' where leaders and officials from the social, educational, human development and health sectors discussed the importance of family creation in the UAE and the need to provide all essential elements for its growth and empowerment.

The session highlighted key social and economic factors and challenges impacting families and presented significant initiatives undertaken by the state to support youth, encouraging them to build stable families. Additionally, the discussion underscored efforts to enhance societal awareness of the importance of strong Emirati family units and outlined long-term solutions and policies within the national agenda to foster cohesive family growth.

During the session, His Highness the President of the UAE emphasized that building Emirati families and ensuring the factors that support their growth is a collective national responsibility. He highlighted that it is an integrated system in which individuals, society and institutions must each play a role, leveraging the various resources available to achieve this goal. Sheikh Mohamed directed all entities and institutions to actively support this system by offering comprehensive initiatives, programmes and policies that contribute effectively and positively to the establishment and empowerment of the Emirati family.

He also emphasised that fostering family growth is essential to building a resilient UAE society and enhancing its capacity to meet the demands of the comprehensive development phase that the nation is currently experiencing and will continue to pursue in the future.

The session was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and other sheiks.