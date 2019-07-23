The singer posted a photo on Instagram, captioning it, ‘Our first premiere’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Image Credit: Reuters

Pop star Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari made their first appearance as a couple on Monday night, at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ in Los Angeles.

The love birds, who’ve heavily documented their relationship on social media since they met in 2017, posed for pictures and even shared a kiss.

Spears wore a red mini dress and Asghari, a model, was in a beige suit.

The singer posted a photo on Instagram, captioning it, ‘Our first premiere’.

‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ is Tarantino’s ninth film and is set in 1960s Los Angeles, in an alternate timeline where an ageing television actor and his stunt double try to make a name for themselves in Hollywood. The comedy-drama’s star-studded cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning and Al Pacino.

Spears was recently in the news for her mental health issues and also her dad’s illness after she announced a hiatus from work.

Asghari has been by her side all through this, posting supportive messages and encouragement.