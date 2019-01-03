In the season one instalment, Seinfeld recalls meeting Einstein on the set of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, where he did a multi-episode arc as himself in the show’s seventh season. The two comedians share a memorable scene in which Funkhouser insists on telling Seinfeld a wildly inappropriate joke. As the two recalled on ‘Comedians in Cars’, the scene marked the first time Seinfeld had heard the joke, and the boisterous laugh he lets out at the punchline was his actual reaction.