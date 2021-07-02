Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Another celebrity wedding might be on the cards soon. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have reportedly applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma, eight months after getting engaged. In the state, marriage licenses are valid for up to 10 days after the date of issuance.

A source told People magazine that they are looking forward to getting married safely with guests in attendance.

“Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it’s safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding,” the source said.

“She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though. They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen’s boys will be very involved. Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys,” the source added.

The singers met on the set of ‘The Voice’ in 2015 and made their relationship official in 2016 by walking their first red carpets as a pair. The couple got engaged in October 2020. People magazine claimed Shelton popped the question “at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where the pair spent most of the lockdown during the pandemic.”

Shelton was previously married to singer Miranda Lambert, while Stefani used to be married to rocker Gavin Rossdale, which whom she shares three sons.