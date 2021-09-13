What should have been a memorable weekend in Venice for Hollywood’s most talked about couple right now turned awry due to an over-enthusiastic fan.
Actor Ben Affleck and singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez were returning home after their stint at the Venice Film Festival, when the latter was accosted at the airport by a fan.
Videos shot at the airport show a man in a navy shirt and khaki shorts rushing past security to click a picture with Lopez.
Lopez, in turn, stepped aside and hid herself behind Affleck, who quickly stepped in and pushed the man away.
After pushing the man away, Affleck took Lopez’s hand in his and they quickly walked away to catch their flight.
Meanwhile, Affleck debuted his latest movie, ‘The Last Duel’, the Ridley Scott’s historical epic, at the Venice Film Festival last Friday.
Speaking at a press conference, Affleck said the story is “one that I hoped would develop in the viewer a sense of compassion, and the idea that we might look at one another in a different way, and with more empathy, and with the sense of wondering whether or not our personal perspective might not take into consideration completely the other person’s reality, history, culture and education.”
Based on actual events, ‘The Last Duel’ is a tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France. The story centers on an accusation by Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), the wife of Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), that Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) sexually assaulted her. The fate of all three must be decided in a duel to the death.