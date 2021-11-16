Barry Keoghan, the 29-year-old star currently enjoying his success with Marvel film ‘Eternals’, may be playing one of the most iconic DC villains next and fans are here for it.
Matt Reeves’ upcoming ‘The Batman’ film, which stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role, features some major members of the Dark Knight’s rogue’s gallery (Catwoman, Penguin, The Riddler), but the Joker has been conspicuously missing from the list.
Fans have been hoping that Keoghan, who has been cast in the movie as rookie inspector Stanley Merkel, might secretly make the shift to Joker in the film.
Seemingly confirming this theory is Keoghan’s brother Eric Keoghan, who posted on Facebook in reaction to fanart of his brother as the Joker, “So it’s finally out My Brother playing the JOKER in the new Batman Unreal Stuff.”
While the post is most likely a joke in response to all the colourful fan theories, one can hope.
The official synopsis for ‘The Batman’ reads, “‘The Batman’ is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorised Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realisation that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”
Directed by Matt Reeves, ‘The Batman’, releasing worldwide on March 4, 2022, also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.