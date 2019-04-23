190423 Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Image Credit: AP

Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios hosted the first public premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in Los Angeles on April 22 and the first reactions are flooding social media.

“While watching ‘Avengers: Endgame’, I laughed so loud, I clapped with so much force, and I cried so hard. The movie exceeds every expectation and is the perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe,” tweeted Brandon Davis.

“Well, that was amazing!!! So many emotional moments that makes it special and the future continues to shine bright for the #MCU! Go see it. MULTIPLE TIMES. #AvengersEndgame #DontSpoilTheEndgame,” tweeted Brian Tong.

The makers have gone to great lengths to keep the plot of the movie under wraps until its highly anticipated debut in theatres this week, the stars and directors said in interviews.

‘Endgame’ will offer the “grand conclusion” to a 22-movie story for six of Marvel’s Avengers — Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye and the Hulk, according to Joe Russo, who directed the new film with his brother Anthony.

Marvel took extra steps to keep the plot secret during filming, and many of the movie’s A-list cast said they did not know how exactly the story would unfold.

Brie Larson, who plays the newest big-screen hero, Captain Marvel, called “Endgame” the “most secretive movie possible.” For scenes where she had no lines, Larson said she would be called to the movie’s set without any script for guidance.

“I’d just have to be on set figuring it out,” she said, “which is very intimidating to the new kid.” Mark Ruffalo, the actor who plays the Hulk, said he had not read a full script for the film and was unsure how it would end.

The predecessor to ‘Endgame’, last year’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, left audiences with an epic cliffhanger in which many of the superheroes appeared to turn to dust, and fans are anxious to see what’s next.

Captain America actor Chris Evans said he had faith that Marvel would put out a movie that will “end up being something pretty cool.” “I have grown comfortable and confident that Marvel will make a movie we can be proud of,” Evans said.

The movie goes on release on April 24 across the UAE. — With staff inputs

tab_Brie_Larson_Premiere_of__Avengers__Endgame2-1556011545680
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22: Brie Larson attends the world premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP
tab_Chris_Pratt_Premiere_of__Avengers__Endgame3-1556011556698
Actor Chris Pratt poses fans on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "The Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Image Credit: REUTERS
tab_Josh_Brolin_Premiere_of__Avengers__Endgame1-1556011567328
Cast member Josh Brolin poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "The Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Image Credit: REUTERS
tab_Karen_AVENGERS-PREMIERE-1556011529346
Cast member Karen Gillan poses with fans dressed in costume on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "The Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Image Credit: REUTERS
tab_Wong_Avengers__Endgame__-1556011520416
Benedict Wong signs autographs as he arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
tab_Ruffalo_Endgame-1556011563657
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22: Mark Ruffalo attends the world premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP
Copy_of_LA_Premiere_of__Avengers__Endgame__-_Red_Carpet_22327.jpg-5482d-1556011573594
Elizabeth Olsen, right, takes a selfie with a fan as she arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
tab_Chris_AVENGERS-PREMIERE-1556011540362
Cast member Chris Evans signs autographs for fans on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "The Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Image Credit: REUTERS
tab_Russo_AVENGERS-PREMIERE1-1556011532162
Director Antony Russo (L to R) Producer Kevin Feige and Director Joe Russo pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "The Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Image Credit: REUTERS
tab_Chris_Evans_Premiere_of__Avengers__Endgame-1556011548131
Chris Evans arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
tab_Brie__Endgame-1556011560199
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22: Brie Larson attends the world premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP
tab_Russo_AVENGERS-PREMIERE-1556011523606
Director Anthony Russo poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "The Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Image Credit: REUTERS
tab_Chris_Hemsworth_Premiere_of__Avengers__Endgame_-1556011537198
Chris Hemsworth takes a selfie with a fan as he arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
tab_Rudd_Endgame-1556011571082
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22: Paul Rudd attends the world premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP
Copy_of_LA_Premiere_of__Avengers__Endgame__-_Red_Carpet_96058.jpg-aa7c3-1556011526077
A fan dressed as the character Nebula, from "Guardians of the Galaxy", arrive at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
tab_Paul_Rudd_Premiere_of__Avengers__Endgame2-1556011534682
Paul Rudd signs autographs as he arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Scarlett_Johansson_AVENGERS-PREMIERE-1556011553995
Cast member Scarlett Johansson signs autographs on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "The Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Image Credit: REUTERS
tab_Robert_Downey_Jr_AVENGERS-PREMIERE1-1556011517597
Cast member Robert Downey Jr., arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "The Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Image Credit: REUTERS
