‘Avengers: Endgame’ has gotten off to a mighty start at the box office, earning a record $60 million (Dh220.3 million) from Thursday night preview showings in North America, according to the Walt Disney Co.
The previous record holder was ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, which earned $57 million from Thursday previews in 2015, though ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was shown in more theatres.
Internationally, Disney said on Friday that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has already grossed $305 million in its first two days in theatres with over half of that tally coming from China.
Box office prognosticators are projecting that the film could earn anywhere from $260 million to $300 million in North America, and between $800 million and $1 billion globally when the dust settles and final numbers are reported on Monday.