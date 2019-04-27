Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in "Avengers: Endgame." Image Credit: Marvel Studios

‘Avengers: Endgame’ has gotten off to a mighty start at the box office, earning a record $60 million (Dh220.3 million) from Thursday night preview showings in North America, according to the Walt Disney Co.

The previous record holder was ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, which earned $57 million from Thursday previews in 2015, though ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was shown in more theatres.

From left: Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), War Machine/James Rhodey (Don Cheadle), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper). Image Credit: AP

Internationally, Disney said on Friday that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has already grossed $305 million in its first two days in theatres with over half of that tally coming from China.