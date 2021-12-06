Alec Baldwin. Image Credit: REUTERS

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has deleted one of his two Twitter accounts days after an intense interview where he talked about the fatal shooting on the set of his movie ‘Rust’.

Previously, Baldwin used the verified account @AlecBaldwin to actively tweet to his followers and to share statements after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on October 21.

His other account, @AlecBaldwln____ remains open.

During his first formal interview since the October tragedy, Baldwin spoke with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos about how he didn’t pull the trigger of the gun that was never meant to be loaded with a live round.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin told Stephanopoulos in the interview that aired on Thursday night in the US. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them.”

“Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me,” Baldwin added. “Honest to god, if I felt I was responsible, I might have killed myself.”

Baldwin said that the biggest question is how the bullet got into the gun, which was supposed to be empty.

“There’s only one question to be resolved, and that’s where did the live round come from?” Baldwin said.

In the interview he added: “I have dreams about this constantly now. I go through my day, and I make it through the day. Then I collapse at the end of the day. Emotionally, I collapse.”