K-pop idol J-Hope of BTS, who is currently serving in the military, returned to Weverse (a K-pop fans community app) on October 6 with an update for Armys (BTS fans).

In his new post, he shared a picture of himself and greeted fans first. He then spoke about the chilly weather in Korea right now.

He wrote: “Armys, are you doing well? It has gotten really cold! Maybe it’s because of the cold air, I can feel the time passing by in these moments. It’s exciting, while it’s also making my shoulders heavier....”

The 29-year-old rapper and singer went on to update fans about his current job in the military, assuring them that he is adjusting well. J-Hope’s current role in the army is reportedly that of an assistant instructor, which means he guides recruits and helps train them.

According to the South Korean entertainment website koreaboo.com, this designation is highly respectable and reportedly given only to the model soldiers who serve as a standard for others to look up to while fulfilling their duties.

Jin was also given this role after his mandatory training.

He added: “I’m working hard and adjusting quicker than expected… but the pressure with each group division is huge since I’m responsible for guiding and helping the youth of South Korea with their first steps in the military. Still, this meaningful work makes me as proud as BTS’s activities.”

He added that he has successfully become a “Special Class (Elite) Warrior,” a highly revered title given to soldiers for their extraordinary physical fitness and mental resilience.

Jin had also earned the title a few months into his service.

“Ah…! And I have also gotten the ‘Special Class Warrior’ title. It’s true that if you do your best in every situation, good results follow,” he added.

He ended his note wishing the Armys good health.

“Always be healthy and don’t get sick. Watch out for the cold, our ARMY.”