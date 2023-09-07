BTS’ Jungkook to join Global Citizen Festival lineup, V’s TV interview goes viral, and J-Hope on Billboard’s Rap Sales Chart

K-pop idol Jung Kook of BTS will make his solo debut on the Global Citizen Festival stage this year.

The record-setting singer will join a lineup that includes headliners such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, Anitta, Megan Thee Stallion, Stray Kids, Conan Gray, and more, announced previously.

The concert will take place in New York's Central Park on September 23.

The Global Citizen Festival is a free, ticketed event that will be broadcast live. The event aims to drive urgent action to end extreme poverty by calling on world leaders to address the issue along with the climate crisis and equity for women and girls.

In a statement, Jungkook, whose debut solo single ‘Seven’ has become a summer pop anthem around the world, said: "The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action, and I'm happy to take part in it. I can't wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park."

The 26-year-old singer previously performed at the festival in 2021 as a part of BTS, while also sharing the stage with Coldplay.

Meanwhile, his bandmate BTS' V (Kim Taehyung) was seen in the latest episode of the South Korean television show, You Quiz on the Block.

The 27-year-old K-pop idol got candid on the show hosted by Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, released on September 6. He opened up about his musical journey, family, and early audition days, and reminisced about his grandmother.

V, who will also soon be seen in the variety show Running Man, started the episode by talking about his first audition. He shared that a friend had taken him to the audition. In an unexpected twist of fate, V passed the audition, while his friend did not.

V's appearance on the show gave fans more insights into his life, personality, and experiences.

Talking about his childhood, he revealed that he was known for his eagerness to earn pocket money. He would dance enthusiastically in front of his family and relatives, who would shower him with money as a token of their appreciation. He also mentioned that he had two younger siblings – a brother and a sister. He added that he was kinder to his sister than his brother.

V also expressed his thankfulness for his father’s constant support and love during his journey to stardom.

“I try to remind myself, ‘I must always be a good son,’ but my father also shows me, ‘I must be a good father,’ he said.

The singer was seen getting emotional when he mentioned his grandmother who passed away on September 3, 2016, when he was performing with the rest of the BTS band in Manila, Philippines.

V said that he was very close to his grandmother because when his parents would go to work they would leave him with her.

“I was raised by my grandmother, so I hope my grandmother will see me performing amid countless Armys (fans of BTS) and how much I’ve grown. I wanted to show her ‘I have become/grown up this big’ but it was not to be. I am keeping memories of my grandma in a pretty place, a pretty place within my heart,” he said.

He added that when he visits his grandmother’s grave, he pays his respects by talking to her. “Now my album is coming out. I will try my best for it to reach (high enough) where you are at so you could listen,” he said.

He also revealed how other BTS members were involved in the process of his upcoming solo album release.

V said that he showed some songs to J-Hope and Jungkook and they said it was a fresh sound. He also revealed that he recorded a lot of the songs in Jungkook’s house and the ‘Seven’ singer made an invaluable contribution to his album by directing some parts.

Speaking of J-Hope – guess who is having another big week on the Billboard charts? The BTS singer and rapper might be away serving in the military but he is dominating Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales chart this week.

Following the re-release of his album Jack in the Box, not only did fans flock to buy the full set but also the songs featured on it.

The Rap Digital Song Sales chart lists the bestselling songs in America that can be classified as rap. It's important to note that this tally is different from the Hot Rap Songs chart, which also incorporates streams and radio airplay, according to forbes.com.

This week, J-Hope occupies 20 per cent of all the spaces on the shortlist, reported Forbes.

The first up from J-Hope on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart is ‘Future’. The tune returns at number 6 after previously peaking at number 5.

Following a few spots later comes ‘Stop’ at number 9.

J-Hope’s last track that’s currently found on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart is ‘Arson’. The tune once hit number 1 on the roster, making him one of a very small number of South Korean musicians to reach the summit on the list. This week, it’s back at number 10 marking its third stint on the ranking.