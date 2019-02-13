Geddes tries bringing the lesson home. With the help of some friendly researchers, she experiments on herself and her long-suffering family, trying to mimic the Amish lifestyle or go wild camping “except doing it while trying to juggle an office job and a busy family life in central Bristol”. It sounds implausible, but there are marked results. Spending more time outdoors even in winter, she finds her attitude begins to change. The illuminance in a typical office is between 100 and 300 lux during the daytime, whereas even on the gloomiest, most overcast winter’s day it is at least 10 times brighter outside. Geddes finds that for every 100 lux increase in her average daylight exposure, her sleep efficiency (the ratio of time sleeping to time in bed) increases by almost 1 per cent, and she gets about 10 minutes more rest. And there are further benefits. “I registered the beauty of hoar frost on rosehips, and the tranquillity of an empty park on a bright December morning.”