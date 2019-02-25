Madhvi Vachani, head of marketing at Borders, has observed that in Dubai, movies seem to be influencing people to read books: “I have seen that there are more inquiries and purchase when the movie adaptation of a classic or a bestseller book, releases in cinemas. Not only do sales for the book go up, but if it is a series, people are very curious to find out what happens next, and they buy the next book in the series. One recent example was when the movie Crazy Rich Asians released in August last year. We saw sales go up for its sequel [China Rich Girlfriend], and subsequently the third book in the trilogy [Rich People Problems].”