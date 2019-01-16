After the years Ng spent laboring over Everything I Never Told You — part of her fastidious process included making a panoramic chart on the walls of her office with index cards and colour-coded string — the sale of her debut moved swiftly: “The whole thing, start to finish, took just under two weeks. I basically thought I was going to throw up the entire time,” she said. The six-figure advance was “10 times more than I expected. That part is sort of like the magic dream-come-true part,” she said, though she still wondered, “Is anyone who’s not Asian going to want to read this book?”