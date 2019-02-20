All this is narrated by Nonso’s chi, or guardian spirit, who recounts his host’s life to fellow spirits in a kind of otherworldly tribunal based on Igbo myth. “Ijango-Ijango, over many sojourns in the human world, I have heard the venerable fathers, in their kaleidoscopic profundity, say that no matter the weight of grief, nothing can compel the eyes to shed tears of blood,” one chapter starts; the next begins: “Anungharingaobialili, when a man encounters something that reminds him of an unpleasant event in his past, he pauses at the door of the new experience, carefully considering whether or not to enter it.”