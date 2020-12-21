It’s Salman Khan vs Aayush Sharma in a new teaser video of ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, where the duo flex their muscles in a raging battle.
In the new teaser of the upcoming movie, Khan’s brother-in-law is seen flexing his six-pack, as he comes running towards the camera to throw a punch, only to be stopped mid-way by the senior star who is playing a Sikh in the film and sporting a turban.
The upcoming film is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, whose daughter Saiee Manjrekar was launched into Bollywood opposite Khan in ‘Dabangg 3’. Salman Khan Films is producing the project, which is slated for a 2021 release.
Sharma happens to be married to Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, and this is the first time the two actors will be seen working on a film.
Earlier, Sharma had also shared a look of Khan from the film sets.
Khan has a busy 2021 ahead, with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai set to release, co-starring his Bharat co-stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. .The actor has also signed Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez.