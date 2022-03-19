Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her singer husband Nick Jonas celebrated the Indian festival of Holi at their home in Los Angeles along with their friends.
Priyanka shared pictures and videos of the joyous occasion where she smeared coloured powder on her husband’s face and was seen posing with a happy bunch also covered in many hues.
“To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like desis do! Feeling blessed,” the actress wrote in her caption.
Nick also shared visuals from the ‘lit’ celebration; in the clip he and his friends can be seen throwing water balloons, while Priyanka walks around with a water gun.
The couple recently welcomed their first child together, a girl born through surrogacy.
On the work front, Priyanka recently signed on for a Hollywood action thriller alongside Anthony Mackie called ‘Ending Things’. She’s also set to star in the rom-com ‘Text For You’ and Amazon Prime Video thriller ‘Citadel’.