Shah Rukh Khan plays tourist in Dubai in a new promotional short film showcasing the emirate as a must-visit city.
The three-minutes, four-second video opens with Khan busy filming in Dubai when he gets interrupted by a call from his doting daughter Suhana who nudges him to have some fun in the emirate. She urges him to step out of his work mode and explore the glitzy city and what it has to offer.
The next few scenes shows the iconic actor soaking in the sights across Dubai, taking selfies with his adoring fans in the city. He is also seen dancing on Sheikh Zayed Road, overlooking Dubai’s new Museum of the Future. Wide shots of Atlantis The Palm, where he filmed ‘Happy New Year’ are also seen in the short film.
Other tourist sites that Khan is seen visting in the video include a beach overlooking Burj Al Arab, the Bastakiya neighbourhood, Al Seef, Downtown Dubai and some of the city’s iconic shopping malls. The video also features shots of Ain Dubai and the city’s famous skyline, with Khan busting out signature dance moves from his Bollywood films.
Khan is sporting long hair, which appears to be his shabby chic look from the upcoming film ‘Pathaan’, for which he is currently filming in Spain.
The video ends with Khan attending another call from his daughter where he says he’s had the “best day of his life” in Dubai.
Khan has previously been involved in promoting Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) and has released a series of short videos in the past. Each video attempts to showcase Dubai’s latest tourist attractions.
“Dubai is a second home to me ... Whether I am here (Dubai) on vacation with my family and friends or my many business trips here for shoots, it’s a city that I truly relate to on so many levels — driven, passionate and spirited,” said Khan in an earlier statement.
These videos led by Khan are meant to strengthen and celebrate the cultural links between Dubai and the Indian subcontinent.