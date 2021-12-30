“It wasn’t much, a snake had entered one of the rooms, the farmhouse is quite in the jungle in Panvel,” he told the media. “When the snake entered the room, kids got scared so I went in to see and asked for a stick, the stick that came was a small one so I asked for a longer stick, and they got one, with which I picked up the snake with a lot of love and brought it out, and the snake wrapped itself on the stick and then it started climbing upwards. It came quite close to my hand so I caught it with my other hand and dropped the stick to be able to leave the snake [in the jungle].”