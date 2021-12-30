SALMAN KHAN
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan never leaves a chance to impress his fans. A video of the ‘Dabangg’ star driving an autorickshaw around Panvel has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the clip, Khan can be seen sporting a blue T-shirt and a cap while driving the rickshaw on the streets.

Khan’s unexpected act has caught netizens’ attention.

Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, “Hahaha Sallu bhai rocks.”

“He’s such a down to earth person,” another one wrote.

Khan recently celebrated his 56th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. A day before his birthday, he got bit by a non-venomous snake thrice.

Salman Khan speaking to the media on December 27. Image Credit: ANI

Sharing details about the December 25 incident with media who arrived at his home on his birthday, he explained how he got bitten.

“It wasn’t much, a snake had entered one of the rooms, the farmhouse is quite in the jungle in Panvel,” he told the media. “When the snake entered the room, kids got scared so I went in to see and asked for a stick, the stick that came was a small one so I asked for a longer stick, and they got one, with which I picked up the snake with a lot of love and brought it out, and the snake wrapped itself on the stick and then it started climbing upwards. It came quite close to my hand so I caught it with my other hand and dropped the stick to be able to leave the snake [in the jungle].”

According to reports at the time, Khan was taken to a hospital in Navi Mumbai after sustaining the bite and was dismissed in the early hours of December 26.