The trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Prithviraj’ was unveiled on Monday at YRF Studios with the veteran Bollywood actor unleashing his might as the legendary warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan.

The period film has been helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, whose credits includes the 2003 period drama ‘Pinjar’ and the Indian TV historical drama, ‘Chanakya’.

The trailer launch was attended by Dwivedi, Kumar, who plays the titular character, along with former Miss World Manushi Chillar, who plays princess Sanyogita in the film.

Speaking at the event, Kumar said he wanted the story of Prithviraj Chauhan to reach younger generations who may not be fully aware of his historical feats.

Akshay Kumar marks 30 years in cinema with special ‘Prithviraj’ poster Image Credit: Twitter

“I have been working in the industry for 30 years and I have to say that I haven’t seen a historical film of this scale in my career. I felt a sense of accomplishment after portraying the character of such a great man, I would like to thank my director Chandraprakash Dwivedi and producer Aditya Chopra,” Kumar stated.

He further mentioned how he got to know the titular character beyond the scope of the script through a book he read. “When we were about to embark on the journey of the film, the director gave me a book on Prithviraj Chauhan,” said Kumar, adding: “It’s sad that history books today just have one paragraph on Prithviraj Chauhan. Every kid should know who he is and his acts of bravery.”

Manushi Chhillar and Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj' Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Director Dwivedi mentioned that he has been working on the film for the past 18 years and to see his labour of love come to fruition has been a special moment for him. He also shared that the idea of the film stemmed from ‘Prithviraj Raso’, an epic poem about the life of the Indian warrior who was a ruler from the Chauhan dynasty.

The film also marks Chillar’s debut in Hindi cinema.

The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Manav Vij, who essays the antagonist Muhammad Ghori.