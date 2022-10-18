When a Bollywood legend and a viral Bollywood dance group from Norway meet in Dubai for a private Diwali brunch, sparks are bound to fly.

And that’s exactly what happened when Anil Kapoor, 65, met the young brigade of Bollywood dancers of ‘The Quick Style’ from Norway.

Gulf News was witness to their fun interaction this weekend as they cobbled together an impromptu dance to Kapoor’s iconic romantic ballad ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga’ and other hits.

In just a few hours, the quirky dance-filled videos that were uploaded by the viral dance group garnered more than a million views with their fans hailing them as the ultimate legends.

Gulf News, who was a part of the private Diwali bash hosted by Dubai-based entrepreneur Shefali Munshi, spotted Kapoor and the members of ‘The Quick Style’ interacting animatedly at the swanky Indian restaurant in Park Hyatt. Apparently, Kapoor is a massive fan of the Norway viral group -- who gained instant popularity after they danced to Badshah’s ‘Kaala Chashma’ from the movie ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ at a wedding. They hit it off instantly and were seen devising ways to make their fans happy.

“Always listen to the seasoned one,” wrote The Quick Style in the caption of the video they uploaded. The video has already accumulated more than one million views and over 245,000 likes.

In the video clip, you can see the dance crew playing a coy woman’s role as actor Kapoor instructs them to turn around and gives them cues on how to nail the dance number perfectly.

While Kapoor was with his wife and family in Dubai for a private Diwali bash, The Quick Style are currently in Dubai painting the town red and busting Bollywood moves at Dubai’s iconic tourist landmarks.

Kapoor, clad in a casual ivory shirt, and The Quick Style may belong to different generations, but they are bound by their love for music, dance, and Bollywood.

Gulf News even spotted the actor and the hip dance crew exchange numbers and something tells us that this video is just the beginning of bigger things to come.

Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh, and Kiara Advani.