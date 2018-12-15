Dubai: From Dh15,000 wedding invitations to Beyoncé at the Sangeet [pre-wedding song and dance ceremony], the recent Isha Ambani wedding has been in the news for its opulence. The latest buzz around the big fat Indian wedding – the highest paid Bollywood stars serving food to guests.
Pictures and videos of superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan went viral on social media as they were seen serving food to guests.
Social media users took the opportunity to poke fun at the stars, especially Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan after the duo’s recent film at the box office – Thugs of Hindostan – proved to be a flop.
However, others found it to be a humble gesture and spoke about how this is part of Indian wedding rituals. Tweep @Gandha_GK wrote: “They are almost their family members. It’s Indian culture. Enjoy the respect shown.”
Another Twitter user, @arorarahul01 wrote: “This is called sajangot in Marwadi rituals, where the groom’s family is fed personally by the bride’s family.”
Tweep @ac_chandwaskar agreed: “That is the beauty of Indian traditional marriage. The guests consider it as if their own daughter’s or sister’s marriage and help accordingly. So please don’t take it otherwise.”