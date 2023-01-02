1 of 17
Why stay home to mark the New Year when you can go out with friends or family? Bollywood stars have chosen to celebrate New Year’s Eve outside India as actors share special moments from festivities around the world. The UAE and Europe were the popular choice this season, with stars sharing photos from the idyllic destinations. Dubai was especially a hit because of the city's record-breaking display of fireworks on NYE. Here’s a look at plans made by A-listers, to usher in 2023.
First up, we have two people from two very different, two very influential professions: Virat Kohli, Indian cricket legend and Anushka Sharma, the famous Bollywood star. ‘Virushka’, as this couple is fondly called by well-wishers, enjoys a huge fandom. On Sunday, Virat Kohli shared sneak peak into their New Year celebrations in Dubai in his instagram and wrote, "(red heart emoji) 2023". Virat looked dapper in an all-white ensemble while Anushka looked chic in a black dress. Their pictures are proof that they are having a blast here..!
Amid wedding rumours, Bollywood's IT couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani rang in the New Year with filmmaker-producer Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra in Dubai. Malhotra wrote in his Instagram "Wishing you all a wonderful new year."
Karan also took to the stories section of his Instagram account to share a few glimpses of the new year party with his best buddy and actress Rani Mukerji.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan was also spotted in Dubai partying with Orhan Awatramani. He was rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor.
Malaika Arora shared her New Year celebrations with her beau Arjun Kapoor. "Hello 2023 ... Love n light ... 01.01.23." She took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a group picture in winter-wear standing under a lit-up tree.
Accompanying Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were the husband-wife duo Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. They were spotted communing with nature and animals at an undisclosed location in Rajasthan.
It looks like Bhumi Pednekar is in Germany. Bhumi took to Instagram to share a video of a cup of coffee which she captioned "Last Coffee of 2022". The cafe that Bhumi posted from is in Germany so it's safe to assume that the actress is enjoying the chilly winters there.
Ananya Panday is having a beachy vacation. The actor is in Phuket and going by the pictures she's posting on social media, it looks like she's having quite a time there.
Another Bollywood couple who are doing well this holiday is royal pair Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Every year they make it a point to visit Switzerland, especially Gstaad. Recently Kapoor and kids Taimur and Jeh jetted off to their favourite holiday location to celebrate New Year after a hiatus of three years. Taking to Instagram, Kapoor shared a picture which she captioned: "Waited three years for you."
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor Kartik Aaryan has reached Paris to celebrate the New Year. The star has good company: His trip to celebrate the New Year has fuelled rumours of him celebrating the beginning of 2023 with Pashmina Roshan. Roshan, who is the cousin of superstar Hrithik Roshan is also, reportedly currently vacationing in France. Taking to Instagram, Aaryan shared multiple photos and videos on his stories from the city of love.
The aspiring actress Pashmina along with her cousin Hrithik and his girlfriend Saba Azad, and Hrithik's two sons with his ex-wife, posed in the snow for a cute family photo. Pashmina also shared pictures and videos from her trip, which included skiing and other winter activities.
While some step outside the country, Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have chosen a rather different place for their year-end vacation. The two headed to Jawai Leopard Safari in Bali district of Rajasthan. After celebrating Christmas with their families, KatVic first took a flight to Jodhpur from Mumbai.
Kaushal too posted a couple of shots from the Jawai Leopard Safari holiday. He captioned the post: "Here's to rising up in 2023."
New mum and 'Brahmastra' actress Alia Bhatt met up with the Kapoors for Christmas. The couple reportedly will celebrate New Year with their newborn daughter Raha in Mumbai.
Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas celebrated their first Christmas with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in England. This will also be the couple’s first New Year as parents.
