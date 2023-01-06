Deepika Padukone's new song 'Besharam Rang' from the upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' has been courting controversy from the days of its release, along with a lot of buzz.

The song, set on a beach, with Khan and Padukone in swimwear is marked by risque choregraphy.

Recently, a video of a plus-size influencer went viral on social media in which she recreated her dance moves on the super-hit track which left fans praising her for promoting body positivity.

Taking to Instagram, social media influencer, Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar, posted a video grooving to the dance track in which she could be seen donning a purple bikini with a blue sarong.

"Be Besharam If doing what you love, wearing what you like & living the life you want makes you "Besharam" in someone's eyes, it's absolutely fine We're entering 2023 and the world is gonna get nothing less than our UNAPOLOGETIC SELF," she captioned the video.

Soon after she dropped the video netizens swamped the comment section, dropped red heart emoticons, and praised her for her moves and for spreading the message of body positivity.

Television actor Nakuul Mehta wrote,"You are amazing ."

"A woman confident in her body & having fun & doing what she wants - lethal lethal combination Tanvi u are representing our community like a warrior!!," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "I wish I had your level of confidence and self love. I don't think I have it in me to even dance like this for my husband behind closed doors in this kind of attire."

"You are an inspiration for girls like us who really think that we will be judged in whatever we do. Hats off to you for breaking all stereotypes and inspiring us to be bold," a user commented.

Deepika Padukone was among the many users who liked the video posted on Instagram.