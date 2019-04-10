Mumbai: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan at Critics' Choice Movie Awards, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI4_9_2019_000046B) Image Credit: PTI

Vidya Balan has said she is trying to do a web series based on the life of India’s first and only female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

The actress was interacting with the media at the announcement of nominations for the first edition of the Critics Choice Film Awards, initiated by the Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group.

The web series will reportedly be produced by her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

“As of now, we are trying to do it, but let’s see how it takes shape,” Balan said. “I feel doing a web series involves a lot of work. While doing a web series, a lot of people associate themselves with it as compared to making a film. So, it takes a lot of time. But when I will do it, I will make sure that it turns out really well.”

Speaking about awards, the actress said she felt sad when she didn’t receive a nomination for her performance in the 2007 film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

She essayed the role of a woman haunted by a ghost.

“At that time, I really felt sad because everybody was saying that I had performed really well in the film, but no one nominated me for that film. I remember I was bit shocked after that but I think it’s a part of life,” she said.

Balan has received several awards, including an Indian National Film Award, as well as multiple Filmfare Awards, Screen Awards, Iifa Awards, and also accolades from the Producers Guild and Zee Cine Awards in her 14-year film career.

“I have received many film awards in my career, so I am really happy about it. I think as an industry, we should appreciate each other’s achievements. Sometimes you win and sometimes someone else wins the award, but you shouldn’t take it so seriously that you should feel a grudge about it,” Balan said.

“When you win an award that time, you feel really good but when someone else wins it, then you should clap for them. What’s the big deal in it?”

Balan appreciated the concept of the Critics Choice Film Awards.

“I think it is fantastic because most of the times many of us question the credibility of an award function but when these guys, the best critics of the country, are involved, I think we can hope for great credibility. I am sure it is going to be one of the trustworthy award functions in our country,” she said.

Glad that her work has mostly got a thumbs up from critics, she said: “There are some reviews that I read or watch and sometimes when they say something that’s not very pleasing to me, I still listen to what they have to say because they are very honest. So, we are really hoping that this initiative goes from strength to strength and I wish all the luck for it.”