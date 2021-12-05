The countdown to the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding has begun, with the family of the bride landing in Mumbai ahead of the December 9 nuptials.
With fans hanging on every nugget of information being brandished, a new report by India Today now claims that Kaif and Kaushal will be married in a specially designed gazebo made of glass. According to the report, the mandap (an erected stage for Hindu wedding ceremonies) where Kaif and Kaushal will allegedly circle the sacred fire will be made out of glass, while tents have also been specially ordered from Mumbai, which will be installed inside the hotel.
Due to the intimate nature of the wedding, coupled with COVID-19 restrictions, it’s been reported that only 120 people will be travelling down to Rajasthan to attend the wedding of the two Bollywood stars.
A new report by Times of India adds that the couple will host a grand reception for their industry friends in Mumbai when they return.
Currently, Kaif’s family has landed in Mumbai with her siblings and her mother snapped by the paparazzi outsider the star’s Bandra home. Two nights ago, Kaushal was also pictured outside Kaif’s home but chose to ignore questions from the media and simply waved at the gathered crowds.
The wedding festivities of Kaif and Kaushal will take place between December 7 and 9, according to news reports with Falguni and Shane Peacock designing outfits for the bride.