Image Credit: Twitter/@badasszoya

Photos of Katrina Kaif in a lime green sari and henna on both hands are doing the rounds and fans believe that these are photos from the actress’ mehendi ceremony, which took place at Fort Barwara's Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday.

Kaif, who is all set to marry Vicky Kaushal, has kept the details of their nuptials quiet so far, reportedly even barring guests from sharing pictures on social media, so these images were a shock. One of Kaif’s fan pages wrote: "She's literally enjoying and being so happy and glowy on her special day. #VickyKatrinaWedding #KatrinaVickywedding #vickatwedding."

Sadly, though, someone burst their bubble, clarifying that the photos were NOT from her wedding but an ad that she’d worked on earlier. This ad was one for a well-known Indian jewellery brand and also featured Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, Jaya Bachchan. Oh well, watch the video here...

Kaif and Kaushal, who are set to tie the nuptial knot today, will have two wedding ceremonies to honour the traditions and cultures of both sides.

Earlier, on Wednesday guests were clicked in the corridors of the Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara after the 'Haldi' ceremony. The guests were seen donning yellow-coloured clothes keeping in line with the theme of the ceremony. The 'Haldi' ceremony was followed by 'Sangeet' night which saw performances from legendary singer Gurdas Maan and acclaimed music composers Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani, who are Vicky's father Sham Kaushal's favourites.