Rishi Kapoor Image Credit: Clint Egbert

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor died Thursday, after being admitted to a hospital in Mumbai the previous night. He was 67.

The news was confirmed by close family friend and veteran star Amitabh Bachchan, who took to social media to share his grief.

"He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !," he tweeted.

Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor had informed the media that his younger sibling had been facing breathing difficulties, which is why he sought medical treatment. Rishi’s wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he was taken to the hospital

Kapoor, who had battled cancer, died a day after acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan also passed away following health complications.

Actors from the film fraternity came out to give their condolences, with Akshay Kumar tweeting: “It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare. Just heard the devastating news of Rishi Kapoor ji passing away. He was a legend and a great co-star and good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia tweeted: "Just can’t believe this. Woke up to the shocking news of #RishiKapoor Ji passing away. Condolences to the Kapoor family. We will miss you Rishi Ji."

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon tweeted: "Before we could get over one loss, waking up to another legend gone is so heartbreaking Broken heart! #RIPRishiKapoorJi. Prayers and condolences to the family! 🙏🏻 Such terrible time we are living in."

Rishi is survived by his wife Neetu, along with son and actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

From child star to top actor

Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi in 'Chandini' Image Credit: Supplied

Kapoor belongs to what is often called the 'First Family' of Bollywood with four generations of actors in the family, including grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor, father Raj Kapoor and son Ranbir.

Rishi made his debut as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor’s 1970 film ‘Mera Naam Joker’, for which he also received an Indian National Award.

The blue eyed boy of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, carries the genes of his legendary actor-film-maker and his grandfather the eminent Raj Kapoor. He is the son of popular actors of the 70’s Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Arguably, Raj Kapoor’s most successful son, Rishi made his debut as a leading man at the age of 20 with the film 'Bobby.' The Kapoor khandaan has been prominent in movies for almost nine decades. Image Credit: Insta/neetu54

However, his first role as a lead actor was opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973, when the duo starred in ‘Bobby’. Rishi bagged the Filmfare Best Actor trophy for his role in the film.

Over the years, Rishi went on to become one of the leading names in Bollywood, with notable films such as ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Karz’, ‘Yeh Vaada Raha’, ‘Saagar’, ‘Aap Ke Deewane’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’. The last film also starred Neetu Singh, who would soon become his girlfriend and later, his wife.

Rishi Kapoor biography Image Credit: Supplied

Rishi starred in more than 50 films between 1973 and 2000, with notable films such as 'Damini - Lightning', 'Chandini' and 'Gurudev'. He turned to direction in 1999 with ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’ starring starring Rajesh Khanna, Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

In 2017, the actor released his biography, 'Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored'.

Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and went to New York City for treatment. After a treatment that last more than a year, the actor returned to India.

Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram