Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, has received permission to be with her family

Rishi Kapoor Image Credit: IANS

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has secured a movement pass for five people this afternoon so that she could travel from Delhi to Mumbai.

According to sources, the Ambanis (Indian industrialist family) are sending a chartered flight for Kapoor Sahni and her family to attend the funeral, scheduled to take place today.

India is currently under lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak and all the airports are shut, with restrictions in place to travel between cities.

Riddhima Kapoor Image Credit: IANS

Kapoor Sahni secured permission through Ministry Of Home Affairs to be with her family.

Rishi Kapoor’s last rites are reportedly scheduled to be held at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai’s Marine lines today.