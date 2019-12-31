Switzerland seems to be Bollywood’s favourite destination this year

anushkasharma Verified Hello frands ߙ?‍♀️ ! @varundvn @natashadalal88 Image Credit:

It’s that time of the year when Bollywood stars re on vacation to usher a brand new year. This year is no exception. Anushka Sharma with cricketer hubby Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, and Parineeti Chopra are among celebrities who are out holidaying.

Switzerland seems to be Bollywood’s favourite destination this year. Sharma and Kohli are in the Alpine country, and were pictured with Dhawan and Dalal.

parineetichopra Verified How long can you stretch christmas for?! Haha bye bye Munich. You were good. Cold, but good :) Now onto even colder climates! ☃️☃️☃️

Dhawan also ran into sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan while they were enjoying “snowy days” in Switzerland, with Saif Ali Khan and baby Taimur.

Actress Parineeti Chopra is also “chilling” and braving the cold winter, but in different places.

Chopra revealed she was in Munich, following which she has moved “onto even colder climates”. Her latest Instagram post suggests that she is in Austria now. In between sips of her cuppa, she posted: “Hot chocolate with a view.”

taapsee Verified Before the cyclone hit us ! #TouristyThings #TapcTravels #TravelBums

Her cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is living “life as it should be”, with husband Nick Jonas. The destination of their vacation is yet to be revealed. Earlier, they were at Mammoth Lakes, California.

Actress Taapsee Pannu also hit the beach during the holiday season.

“Not a destination but a journey.... #Sisterhood #TravelBums #TapcTravels #Puchi #Mauritius,” she captioned a photo in which she and a friend are seen appreciating the view. It’s almost like the sky meets the beach.