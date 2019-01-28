“Tolerance is running low these days anyways and when it comes to Gandhi, India has a love-hate relationship. There is a section of people who revere him and there’s another section who believe that he was responsible for partition of India... It’s ignorance,” said Sehgal. He was also aware that a sensitive topic such as Mahatma Gandhi will face hurdles if made in India. Filming in Sri Lanka and Dubai with an international cast was his way of insulating his project from calls for ban.