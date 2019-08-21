The author and former actress started the hashtag ‘WhyTheGap’ on social media

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have urged people to impart education to children, sharing their stories on how education helped them achieve success.

Sharing a throwback photograph from her school days, Khanna, who is also an author and producer, started the hashtag “#WhyTheGap” on social media, emphasising on the need to educate girls.

“Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher (why? why? why?) but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman. 2/5 girls still don’t complete school. Let’s ask #WhyTheGap with Save the Children India to give every girl #TheRightStart,” she wrote.

She nominated Kumar, actress Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja and writer Tahira Kashyap to share their stories aon education.

Taking up his wife’s challenge, Kumar uploaded his old picture in which he is seen sitting on a bicycle.

Kumar spoke on the importance of health and nutrition in the growing-up years.