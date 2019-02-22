Conmen with a conscience is a yawn and that’s where a chaotic caper like Total Dhamaal stumbles. Till then, the wacky comedy about a greedy bunch on a treasure hunt trail, played by prominent Bollywood stars, was trundling along just fine. The laughs were coming easy and the characters — who aren’t the brightest bulbs in a classroom — manage to keep us hooked to their wild antics, stunts and physical comedy in the first half. This is one film where idiocy is celebrated, even glorified, with glee.