Stars show off stunning dresses and share happiness during festival of lights

anushkasharma Verified Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph. ߒ?✨ߙ? Image Credit:

All dressed up and looking gorgeous in stunning ensembles, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Sara Ali Khan among many others celebrated the festival of lights with their near and dear ones.

Megastar Bachchan, who threw a Diwali bash this year post-hospitalisation, took to Twitter on Sunday and shared a throwback picture of himself along with her daughter Shweta and a black and white picture of his wife Jaya Bachchan and him.

He captioned the image: “Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment.”

The who’s who of Bollywood were present at the megastar’s Diwali party. Actress Bipasha Basu and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover attended the party.

Basu shared a photograph of herself along with Amitabh and captioned it: “Best hosts ever. Bachchans.”

She also shared a photograph of herself along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and wrote:

“With this Beauty @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb. Always so loving. #diwalinight”

Others who were seen at the cine icon’s party were cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Divya Dutta Milap Zaveri and Kunal Kohli, among many others.

Filmmaker Johar’s Diwali Pooja was studded by stars. He took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself along with Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

karanjohar Verified Happy Diwali from me and mine to you and yours!!!!!❤️❤️❤️ the family in @manishmalhotra05 today for our @dharmamovies Diwali Pooja

Johar captioned the image: “The @dharmamovies Diwali Pooja was full of love and great energy !! So grateful to everyone who gives us so much love and works tirelessly with us always! We are blessed.”

Actress Neha Dhupia was at Johar’s Diwali pooja along with her actor husband Angad Bedi. She shared a string of photographs from the ceremony.

Actress Janhvi Kaopoor celebrated Diwali with her entire family. She shared a family photograph on Instagram.

“It’s a famjam. Happy Diwali!” she captioned the image.

Actress Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Imbrahim Ali Khan.

“Diwali Hai. Lots and lots of love, luck and laughter from my two safer, eco-friendlier but equally loud pattakas,” she captioned the image.

Actress Sonali Bendre spent Diwali with her son Ranveer and her husband Goldie Behl.

“Happy Diwali everyone! May the lights of Diwali brighten up your lives,” she wrote on Instagram alongside her photograph.

Cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma exuded major couple vibes while posing for the shutterbugs in their best traditional avatars.

In the pictures, a dapper Kohli donned a white shirt paired with matching pants and an overcoat while Sharma wore lehenga by Sabyasachi along with matching antique jewelry.

Sharing the pictures on his Twitter handle, the Indian skipper left no stone unturned to express his fondness for his lady love. In one of the pictures the couple looked adorable as they can be seen holding arms and laughing their hearts out together while in the remaining pictures, the power couple looked at each other in admiration.

“Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all,” the 30-year-old player captioned the pictures.