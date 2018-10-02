After Tanushree Dutta accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, the Cine & TV Artists Association (Cintaa) has broken its silence over the issue.

“Cintaa strongly condemns any act that outrages the modesty of any individual and any form of sexual harassment is unacceptable to us,” read a statement.

“After going through Tanushree Dutta’s complaint, which was filed with the then Executive Committee of Cintaa in March 2008, we feel that the decision was taken in the Joint Dispute Settlement Committee of Cintaa and Indian Film and TV Producers Council (which was then known as Association of Motion Pictures and TV Programme Producers) in July 2008 was not appropriate, as the chief grievance of sexual harassment wasn’t even addressed.”

She had first levelled harassment accusations against Patekar in 2008 after the incident took place on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss.

Last month, Dutta said in an interview that the #MeToo movement will never arrive in India because of the industry’s hypocrisy. It refreshed discussions about her unsavoury experience and allegations.

While Cintaa officials have urged every member of their association to file complaint of sexual harassment immediately after facing it, the authority mentioned: “Unfortunately, Cintaa’s constitution bars us from taking up any case which is more than three years old. Hence, we appeal to the authorities to take cognisance of Ms Dutta’s statements and conduct an impartial and speedy inquiry so that truth and justice may prevail.”